(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has issued an update on the Power Line wildfire for Thursday, detailing the progress firefighters are making in battling the blaze.

From the National Park Service:

Firefighters, aided by periodic rainfall Wednesday and overnight, were able to surround the perimeter of the fire and douse residual smoldering and flames with nearly two miles of fire hose. Fire crews today will continue to work active portions of the fire with water, chainsaws and hand tools with the objective to reach 100% containment.

The Power Line wildfire on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is 90% contained as of Thursday morning, July 14, and remains at 42.5 acres in size.

A fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause and point of origin of the wildfire.

The wildfire was first reported at 6:09 p.m. on Monday, July 11 and started near a power line road at around 4,800-ft. elevation in the park.

Mauna Loa Road remains closed to the public from the gate at the Kīpukapuaulu parking lot. Only authorized vehicles are allowed past the gate until further notice.

Cooperating agencies that assisted the National Park Service through the initial attack include the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW); County of Hawaiʻi Fire Department, and the U.S. Army’s Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA).

Most of Hawaiʻi is experiencing dry conditions, ranging from abnormally dry to extreme drought. Most wildfires in Hawaiʻi are started by people. Help protect the ʻāīna and learn how to be fire safe by visiting hawaiiwildfire.org.