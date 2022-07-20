(BIVN) – The Kona Orchid Society Show & Sale will be held at the Old Kona Airport on Saturday, August 20.

The show is being presented by the Kona Orchid Society, a non-profit organization with a mission “to educate members and the public about the collection, culture and appreciation of orchids.”

From a Kona Orchid Society news release:

Come browse and talk story at the Kona Orchid Society Show & Sale 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Makaeo County Pavilion at the Old Kona Airport State Recreation Area. Admission is $2. Fun includes a display of blooming orchids by club members and a sale presenting a wide selection of healthy plants from Hawai‘i Island growers. In addition to numerous orchid varieties, choose from air plants, bonsai, protea, cactus, succulents, fruit trees, tropicals, water plants, herbs, vegetable starts and bedding plants. Jams, jellies and high-fire functional stoneware will also be sold. Veteran club members will start demonstrations on re-potting orchids at 10 a.m. Attendees are invited to chat with on-site master gardeners for expert growing tips and problem-solving remedies. Learn about invasive species from the non-profit organization, Plant Pono at noon. Visit the “plant doctor” at 1 p.m. with a photo of your sick plant or a sample leaf in a securely closed bag.

For info, visit the konaorchidsociety.org website.