(BIVN) – A new local law in the works in Hawaiʻi County could increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations on the Big Island.

On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Council Public Works and Mass Transit Committee voted to advance a bill on charging stations in parking lots.

If passed, Bill 120 will require “all newly constructed ‘places of public accommodation’ with at least 50 parking spaces to install electric vehicle chargers under a tiered schedule that increases the required amount of electric vehicle chargers every two years through 2029.”

The measure was introduced by Councilmember Heather Kimball, and has already gone through the Windward and Leeward Planning Commissions. On Tuesday, Kimball refined the bill with a set of amendments that were accepted by the council committee.

The Bill was given a positive recommendation by the committee and will next go before the full council.