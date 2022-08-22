(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department on Sunday reported a fire at the Historic Holualoa Theatre in Kona.

The 2,376 square ft. structure which officials say dated back to 1929 was fully involved, with flames and heavy smoke.

“No occupants on scene upon arrival,” a fire department news release noted. “Company 7, 12 and 21 personnel protected the exposures and extinguished the fire. All other units and personnel assist with salvage and overhaul.”

No injuries were reported.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department issued an advisory on Sunday, asking the public to avoid Route 180 due to the structure fire “near the Holualoa Post Office”. Route 180 was closed between Holualoa Elementary School and Kona Imin Center as firefighters battled the blaze.