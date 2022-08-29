(BIVN) – The Floating Lantern Festival returned to Pauoa Bay at the Fairmont Orchid on Sunday, after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
The free event – hosted in partnership with North Hawaiʻi Hospice – included live music, hula, taiko drummers, Hawaiian chanting and a sunset lantern release.
From the Fairmont Orchid media release:
“The significance of this event takes on a whole new meaning after everything we’ve experienced these past couple of years,” shares Fairmont Orchid General Manager, Charles Head. “The ceremonial release of floating lanterns into the ocean is a beautiful way to honor loved ones who’ve passed. We’ve taken great care to ensure that all lanterns released in our bay are retrieved, repaired and restored for use in future festivals.”
Lanterns are commonly used around the world in ceremonies to commemorate peace, hope and healing. Lanterns are collected at the end of the release, the bases are saved and the lantern papers are disposed of, in a respectful manner. The last time this event was held at Fairmont Orchid was in August 2019.
“I can’t imagine a lovelier way to acknowledge people we’ve loved and lost,” says Katherine Werner Brooks, Executive Director of North Hawai‘i Hospice. “As lanterns are released, they take with them our healing prayers to honor and remember those who have passed. We’re looking forward to gathering our community together once again to participate in this special event.”
