UPDATE – (8 a.m. on Saturday, September 3)

The JYNNEOS vaccine is available statewide to Hawaiʻi residents. Vaccination eligibility includes:

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health provided this additional information on Friday:

There are approximately 1,270 vials of JYNNEOS available in Hawaiʻi. Four to five doses of JYNNEOS can be administered from each vial. DOH continues to order Hawaiʻi’s full allocation from the federal government. More than 2,000 doses have been administered.

JYNNEOS is a two-dose series administered 28 days apart. Individuals eligible for a second dose are encouraged to make an appointment.

Transmission

The risk to most Hawaiʻi residents remains low. Monkeypox is mainly spread through close, intimate contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with monkeypox. Monkeypox may be spread through large respiratory droplets. These droplets generally cannot travel more than a few feet, so prolonged contact is required.

The current cases, both nationally and in Hawai‘i, are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men. However, anyone who has close contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk of infection, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Testing & Treatment

Individuals with monkeypox symptoms, including flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, or new or unexplained rash or sores, should immediately contact their health