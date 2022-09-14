(BIVN) – There were 1,343 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, up from the 1,215 reported last week. Of that number, 158 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 134 cases reported the week before.

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 4.2%, down slightly from the 4.8% reported the week before.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now only five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.