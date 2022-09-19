The Protect Waipiʻo Valley group issued this news release on September 17:

After exhausting all measures towards a pono resolution with the County of Hawaiʻi, Waipiʻo kūpuna, farmers and ʻohana and supporters plan to blockade the road to Waipiʻo on September 19, 2022 starting at 8 am to protest an Amended Traffic Emergency Zone Declaration and First Waipiʻo Valley Road Declaration of Emergency going in effect at that time, and are asking for public support of this desperate measure to protect Waipiʻo Valley.

The Declaration essentially reopens the road to commercial tour operators, whose vans, weighing over 10 tons, will again be allowed to access the valley multiple times per day. The Declaration also allows access to uninvited Hawaiʻi Island residents, who like the tour operators, have no function and do nothing to contribute to the valley. This reopening is taking place although the County has done absolutely nothing to mitigate the dangerous condition of the road, which the declaration states “poses substantial endangerment to public health and safety, and warrants preemptive and protective action in order to provide for the healthy, safety and welfare for the people using the road, who will be negatively impacted if the road fails.” This is in direct violation of past and current safety concerns of Waipiʻo kūpuna, farmers and ʻohana who, for many decades, have called for the road to be open only to farmers, residents and individuals who give back to Waipiʻo, as cultural practitioners, working the loʻi, or taking care of Waipiʻoʻs unique natural and cultural resources.

At the same time the amended declaration restricts access on horseback, ATVs and riding in the back of trucks, which is how many Waipiʻo farmers and residents access Waipiʻo to mālama ʻāina. These restrictions were made without any input from the Waipiʻo community, who has spent countless hours over the past decades in discussions with County and State officials regarding the future of Waipiʻo Valley. This lack of due process to consider the input from Waipiʻo kūpuna, farmers and ʻohana in making decisions that impact them and the valley can not and will no longer be tolerated. It is the Countyʻs civil duty to protect community members and address signficant community safety concerns, which Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitchell Roth has chosen to ignore, in response to legal threats by special interest groups.

According to Policy 52 of the Hāmākua CDP, crafted collaboratively by County staff and the Waipiʻo community, Waipiʻo is designated as a wahi pana, defined as a place of spiritual power, which links Hawaiians to our past and our future. As a wahi pana, Waipiʻo and its unique and irreplacable resources and traditions need our protection and our respect – not only for their historical signficance, but also for their human signficance to modern kanaka. Waipiʻo Valley road is one of these critical resources for all farming and residing in Waipiʻo and must be framed and protected as such. Indeed, protecting the Wahi Pana o Waipiʻo must be a County priority.

Waipiʻo kūpuna, farmers and ʻohana are asking for the publicʻs support to join them in solidarity to rescind or change the Amended Traffic Emergency Zone Declaration and First Waipiʻo Valley Road Declaration of Emergency by coming to the Waipiʻo Lookout on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 8 am or anytime thereafter. Come and show your support for the ʻohana of Waipiʻo and the tradition of taro farming perpetuated in the valley since the time of Hāloa. Letʻs stop the County from yielding to ongoing pressures by special interest groups, while ignoring decades of data shared by Waipiʻoʻs kalo kanu o ka ʻāina (natives from generations back) to respect and protect Waipiʻo as a wahi pana.

A Press Conference will be held at the Waipiʻo Lookout at 12 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022 to update the community and the general public on the significant Waipiʻo Road safety concerns shared by Waipiʻo kūpuna, farmers and ʻohana for some time and our vehement opposition to the Amended Traffic Emergency Zone Declaration and First Waipiʻo Valley Road Declaration of Emergency.