UPDATE – (8 p.m. on Thursday, September 29)

UPDATE – (4:11 p.m. on Thursday, September 29)

From the County news release:

The County of Hawaiʻi has evacuated households West of ʻOʻokala graveyard road as a brushfire draws near. The size of the fire is approximated at roughly 10 acres, with winds blowing West toward Paʻauilo. Hawaiʻi Fire Department is on scene and working to control the fire. An emergency shelter has been opened at the Paʻauilo Gymnasium. Old Mammalahoa highway is also closed at this time.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department and Civil Defense Administration will update the public as the situation progresses.