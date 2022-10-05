(BIVN) – There were 1,273 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from skewed count of 12,755 new cases reported last week. Last week, the number was inflated due to the addition of historic COVID-19 reinfection data in the results.

109 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island this week.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 68 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 20 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 11 cases

96740 (Kona) – 30 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 16 cases

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 4.8%, up from the 3.9% reported the week before.

DOH: Wastewater Data Consistent With COVID-19 Metrics

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health