(BIVN) – Work begins next week on planned Waikōloa intersection improvements project.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works Traffic and Highway Maintenance Divisions announced on Tuesday that it will be preparing the Waikōloa Road and Paniolo Drive intersection for safety improvements.

Motorists can expect delays, one lane traffic, and flaggers will be directing traffic, officials say. Work is set to take place from October to December 2022.

The Public Works Department provided this intial schedule of roadwork activities:

October 17: Removal and Installation of traffic signs and marking

Removal and Installation of traffic signs and marking October 25: Installation of two speed tables and temporary markings

Installation of two speed tables and temporary markings October 26: Installation of permanent speed hump markings

Installation of permanent speed hump markings November 30: Installation of Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons (RRFB)

Installation of Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons (RRFB) December 1: Install permanent striping & removal of crosswalk markings

Install permanent striping & removal of crosswalk markings December 1 to 9: Activate RRFB

The County says all improvement dates are subject to change, weather permitting.