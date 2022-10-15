(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi is set to receive state funds in order to fill needed instructor positions in order to graduate more nurses to meet the workforce demands of the state.

Governor David Ige recently released $1.75 million for 39 new instructor positions “to help address the severe nursing faculty shortage and to support University of Hawaiʻi nursing programs statewide.” The funding was approved by state lawmakers during the 2022 legislative session.

The funding includes $532,150 for 12 positions at the UH-Hilo.

From a University of Hawaiʻi news release issued on Thursday: