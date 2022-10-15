(BIVN) – The retail lobby of the Pahala Post Office will be closed indefinitely, following Friday’s moderate earthquakes under the southeast flank of Mauna Loa.

In a United States Postal Service news release, it was reported that the Pikake Street building experienced damage to some of its interior light fixtures.

The Pahala Post Office’s PO Box lobby was not impacted, however, which means mail delivery to the facility’s six hundred PO Box customers will continue without interruption.

USPS officials say the retail lobby will reopen as soon as postal management has determined that the facility is safe. In the meantime, customers in Pahala requiring retail services are asked to visit the post offices in Naʻalehu, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, or Volcano Village.

“We apologize for any inconveniences that this temporary closure causes and appreciate our customers’ understanding and support,” said Pahala Postmaster Gina Gomes. “The safety of our employees, customers and the mail are our top priority. We will reopen our retail lobby as soon as we possibly can.”