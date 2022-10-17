(BIVN) – A fatal traffic collision occurred in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street in Hilo on Sunday afternoon, October 16.

Hawaiʻi Island Police provided more information in a news release:

Responding to the collision, which was reported at 4:33 p.m., police determined that a 2019 Honda motorcycle traveling south on Kanoelehua rear-ended a 1997 Toyota Tacoma that was stopped in traffic at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection. It was noted that the roadway was dry and the motorcycle operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The operator of the 2019 Honda motorcycle was unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. The motorcyclist will remain unidentified pending positive identification and notification of his next of kin.

The operator of the 1997 Toyota Tacoma, a 32-year-old man, was not injured as a result of the collision.

Police have determined that speed and the motorcyclist not wearing a helmet are the two primary factors in the outcome of this collision. Further investigation will be conducted relative to any additional contributing factors.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation, which is pending. Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has information about it, to contact Officer Clifford Antonio at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Clifford.Antonio@HawaiiCounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.