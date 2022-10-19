(BIVN) – There were 2,211 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, more than double the 1,047 new cases reported last week. Of those, 372 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, an increase from the 89 cases reported last week.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 72 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 11 cases

96740 (Kona) – 49 cases

96739 (Waikoloa) – 12 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 16 cases

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 7.8%, up from the 4.2% reported the week before.

Novavax COVID-19 boosters available in Hawai‘i

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: