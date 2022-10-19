(BIVN) – There were 2,211 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, more than double the 1,047 new cases reported last week. Of those, 372 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, an increase from the 89 cases reported last week.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.
- 96720 (Hilo) – 72 cases
- 96749 (Keaʻau) – 11 cases
- 96740 (Kona) – 49 cases
- 96739 (Waikoloa) – 12 cases
- 96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 16 cases
The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 7.8%, up from the 4.2% reported the week before.
Novavax COVID-19 boosters available in Hawai‘i
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:
The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) announces the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 booster by Novavax and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DOH are allowing use of the COVID-19 booster by Novavax.
Novavax monovalent COVID-19 boosters are recommended for adults 18 and older for whom a bivalent booster by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna is not clinically appropriate and adults who would otherwise not get a COVID-19 booster.
Adults who completed their primary series of Novavax, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at least six months ago can receive a Novavax booster if they have not already received a different booster by another manufacturer.
“We encourage people to get the new bivalent boosters from Pfizer or Moderna because those are the only boosters specially designed to protect against Omicron subvariants. But Novavax is an option for those who can’t get a Pfizer or Moderna booster,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.
Novavax is a protein subunit vaccine. It includes harmless proteins of the COVID-19 virus that trigger an immune response. Protein subunit vaccines, which include vaccines for hepatitis B, whooping cough, shingles, and other diseases, have been used in the United States for more than 30 years.
To date, DOH reports 179 doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide as part of primary vaccine series.
Find Novavax vaccines and boosters on the Vaccine page at hawaiicovid19.com.
