(BIVN) – Police are investigating the death of a 66-year old Mountain View woman, who passed away in vehicle parked outside a Glenwood convenience store on Tuesday afternoon.

Hawai‘i Island police say they have initiated a coroner’s inquest, and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The woman, who has not been identified, “experienced a medical emergency while sitting in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle in the store’s parking lot,” a police news release reported. “Puna patrol officers responded to the 2:30 p.m. call and determined that Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel had initiated life saving measures on the woman to no avail. The woman was transported to Hilo Medical Center for pronouncement of death.”

Police say no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.