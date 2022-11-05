(BIVN) – Driver’s licenses that expired during the first year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic will need to be reactivated and renewed by the close of business on November 30, 2022.
As of December 1st, those who have licenses that expired during that time – from March 16, 2020 through November 30, 2021 – will be required to start again as new applicants.
The County of Hawaiʻi issued this notice on the ending of the reactivation period:
The reactivation period for drivers with driver’s licenses that expired between 3/16/20 and 11/30/21 will end on November 30, 2022. If a driver’s license expired within this time period the driver must go in to a County Driver’s Licensing Office to reactivate and renew their driver’s license by the close of business on November 30, 2022. On December 1, 2022 all drivers holding a license that expired from 3/16/20 through 11/30/21 will be required to start again as a new applicant.
