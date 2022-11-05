(BIVN) – Driver’s licenses that expired during the first year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic will need to be reactivated and renewed by the close of business on November 30, 2022.

As of December 1st, those who have licenses that expired during that time – from March 16, 2020 through November 30, 2021 – will be required to start again as new applicants.

The County of Hawaiʻi issued this notice on the ending of the reactivation period: