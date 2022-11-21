(BIVN) – A significant water leak has closed Laupāhoehoe Swimming Pool, effective immediately.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation announced the indefinite closure of the pool on Monday.

“A few days ago, pool staff noticed the water level in the pool initially fell approximately 2-inches in a 24-hour period,” said Parks & Rec Director Maurice Messina. “The water loss continued following the refilling of the pool. In-house technical crews were dispatched to the site to troubleshoot but could not identify the leak’s source, and the water level continued to fall. Crews did identify and repair two waterline leaks, but those are unrelated to the swimming pool’s water situation.”

The Laupāhoehoe Swimming Pool, constructed in the late 1970s, holds approximately 270,000 gallons of water. Officials say a 2-inch drop in the pool’s water level equates to over 5,600 gallons of water loss.

“We need to bring in pool professionals that can assist us in determining the source(s) and cause(s) of the continual loss of water, whether it’s a damaged drain line, a failure in the pool basin, or something else entirely. We then must determine and implement the necessary corrective work – even temporarily. This is a heavily used pool, and we are doing all we can to resolve this quickly,” said Messina.

While the closure is in effect, Laupāhoehoe patrons are being encouraged to utilize the Honokaʻa Swimming Pool during regular hours of operation. The schedule is:

Mon – Thurs 10 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

10 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Water Exercise classes Tues and Thurs 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (no lap swim)

Tues and Thurs 10 a.m. -11 a.m. (no lap swim) BIIF Swim Team Tues, Wed, and Thurs 3 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. (no lap swim)

The County says it is working to increase Honokaʻa pool availability over the next two weeks, and the pool will be open Sundays starting December 4, 2022.