(BIVN) – A breakout on the lava channel at the 10,000 ft. elevation of Mauna Loa has drained the supply of lava to the flow front that was previously threatening the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

“Lava is coming out at what appears to be a reduced production rate,” said David Phillips of the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, adding that the river of lava erupting from Fissure 3 on the Northeast Rift Zone is no longer organized into a major channel. “The flows are kind of just flowing out,” Phillips said.

Overnight, higher lava fountains were observed Fissure 3 before Thursday’s breakout. HVO geologist Frank Trusdell said one possible scenario for why the fountains were higher is that there could have been a “constriction where the lava was coming out of the ground, and that constriction – if the pressure is the same, but the aperture is smaller – you can drive the fountains higher into the air,” like a thumb over a garden hose.

“One other thought is from the historical record,” Trusdell continued. “Early on in Mauna Loa lava flows you have fissure vents and you have the production of ʻaʻā where the effusion rates are high. And three different historical eruptions went from ʻaʻā early in the eruption, and transitioned to pāhoehoe, and the pāhoehoe is moderate to low effusion rates. And so we may be in that transition. So one of the things that we’re doing is collecting molten samples, and the samples then give us inference as to whether or not we’re also transitioning from a high effusion rate to a moderate to low effusion rate.”

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth reminded the public that the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has prohibited parking on the shoulders of Mauna Kea Access Road due to fire concerns.

Hawaiian cultural advisor Dr. Noe Noe Wong-Wilson also explained the intentions behind a cleanup set for Friday around Puʻuhuluhulu, organized by the Mauna Kea Ohana and the Royal Order of Kamehameha. “When we are preparing for the arrival of Pele,” Wong-Wilson said, “it is a practice for many of us to prepare our homes, prepare the areas where we live, and to make sure that these areas are clean. That is just something that we we know occurred over the last several opportunities for Pele to come and visit in Puna, for example. So our Hawaiian families always do that.”

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory at 8:48 a.m. HST: