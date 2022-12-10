UPDATE – (10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 10) – Several minutes after its morning activity update, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a revised statement, noting there has been a “slow and steady decline” in tremor on Mauna Loa. The tremor is the signal associated with subsurface fluid movement. The decline in this signal “indicates that the magma supply to the vent is decreasing.”

(BIVN) – While the ruption of Mauna Loa volcano continues, the overall activity as of Saturday morning is greatly reduced.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory at 9:12 a.m. HST: