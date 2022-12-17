(BIVN) – Police responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Hilo on Saturday morning. From a police news release:

Hawai‘i Island police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision in Hilo Saturday morning that killed a 54-year-old Volcano man. The crash occurred in the Hilo-bound (northbound) section of Highway 11, in the area of the 5 mile-marker near Ikaika Street.

Responding to the reported traffic collision at 9:17 a.m., on Saturday, December 17, 2022, police determined through investigation and witness statements that a green 1993 Mazda sedan was observed weaving in the outer lane while traveling northbound on Highway 11. The sedan then veered off into the right shoulder and clipped the end of a guardrail. It continued into the grassy shoulder when it struck a telephone pole before coming to a final rest.

The operator and sole occupant of the Mazda sedan was unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center via ambulance where he was pronounced dead at 9:59 a.m.

Identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police believe that speed is a primary factor at this time. Further investigation will be conducted relative to any contributing factors to this collision.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit have initiated a coroner’s inquest and will continue investigating this traffic collision. Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Jerome.Duarte@HawaiiCounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers islandwide at (808) 961-8300.