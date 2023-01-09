(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi provided the following updates on various road projects:

Hina Lani Street Resurfacing

The Department of Public Works says it will be resurfacing the driving lanes of Hina Lani Steet in Kona – from Hawaiʻi Belt Road to Ane Keohokalole Highway – beginning January 17th. The roadwork will commence Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., daily.

Officials say two lanes of traffic are planned to remain open for the duration of the project, subject to interim lane shifts.

Work is expected to go through April 17, weather permitting.

Lanikaula, Wilder Geotechnical Investigation

Drilling for a geotechnical investigation on Wilder Road between Uhaloa Road and Puainako Street will be happening on Tuesday and Thursday, January 17 and 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., public works announced.

Another geotechnical investigation is set for Lanikaula Street between Kīlauea Avenue and Mānono Street on Wednesday, January 18th. One lane closures or shifts are anticipated from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Silva Street In Keaukaha Opens Both Ways

The traffic pattern on Silva Street has resumed in both directions, County officials say.

Motorists are asked to be aware of the traffic flow changes as they approach the intersection near Keaukaha General Store and Hilo harbor entrances.

Wapiʻo Valley Access Road Tree Trimming

The County of Hawaiʻi says tree trimming will occur along the Wapiʻo Valley Access Road on January 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 23 and 24. Officials say the trimming will cause the road to be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on workdays, with limited access to farmers and residents only.

No other roadwork is scheduled for the Waipiʻo Valley Access Road in January, county officials say.