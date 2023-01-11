(BIVN) – Police investigators have identified the body that was discovered in a burning banyan tree in the resort area of Hilo on January 2, 2023.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Hawaiʻi Island police have identified the badly burned body that was discovered in a large banyan tree on Banyan Drive in Hilo, on Monday, January 2, 2023. The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Ann Cohn-Hoomalu, of Hilo.
An autopsy performed last week showed no signs of non-fire related trauma. The final autopsy results are pending toxicology and additional forensic testing.
On Monday, January 2, 2023, shortly before 11:30 a.m., the Hawai’i Fire Department responded to report of a large banyan tree on fire on Banyan Drive, across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park. Upon extinguishing the blaze, fire personnel discovered the charred human remains within an opening at the base of the tree and immediately alerted police.
South Hilo patrol officers responded to the scene to investigate. Police canvassed the area and interviewed numerous beachgoers; however, no one reported hearing any type of disturbance prior to witnessing the smoke and flames coming from within the banyan tree.
Area I Criminal Investigation Section personnel responded to the scene to assist in the investigation, which remains classified as a coroner’s inquest.
Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this case to contact Detective Clarence Davies of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2382 or email at Clarence.Davies@hawaiicounty.gov, or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
