(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of Hawaiʻi island, while a High Surf Advisory remains in effect for east-facing shores.

“A very strong high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will produce strong and gusty trade winds through much of the coming work week,” the forecasters wrote. “Wind speeds will exceed advisory threshold across many parts of the state at least through Tuesday.”

East winds of 20 to 35 mph, with localized gusts up to 55 mph, will be possible. “Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles,” forecasters said.

Surf heights of 7 to 10 feet will build to 10 to 14 feet on Wednesday along east-facing shores of Hilo, Puna, Hāmākua, and Kaʻū.

The Wind Advisory is currently in place until Tuesday evening.