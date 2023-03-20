(BIVN) – A community meeting will be held on March 30th to discuss the Waikōloa Road Rehabilitation Project.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works says the meeting will be held at the Waikōloa Elementary School Cafeteria, and will begin promptly at 5 p.m. and end at 6:30 p.m.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The project will consist of the removal and replacement of pavement, updating road signage, and placement of new road striping and markings. This project is scheduled to begin in May 2023 and run through April 2024. The rehabilitation work will be completed on Waikōloa Road makai from Mamalahoa Highway to Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway, excluding approximately 2,000 feet of road traveling mauka from the Queen Kaʻahumanu intersection, which has recently been improved, and the roadway near the Waikoloa Road/Paniolo Avenue/Pua Melia Street intersection which will be part of the construction of a future roundabout.

County officials say meeting attendees “should be aware that this Community Meeting will focus solely on the Waikoloa Road Rehabilitation Project.”