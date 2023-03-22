(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County American Job Center of Hawaiʻi has a new location in Hilo, opening its doors on the second floor of the Waiakea Kai Plaza on Kanoelehua Avenue.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

The Hawaiʻi County American Job Center of Hawai’i (AJCH) has relocated to Waiakea Kai Plaza, 88 Kanoelehua Avenue, Suite A-204, Hilo, Hawai’i, and reopened its doors to the public on February 21, 2023.

The American Job Center Hawaiʻi is staffed with qualified professionals who can assist with numerous employment-related services and programs addressing Hawaiʻi County’s workforce development needs for its residents and businesses. In addition, AJCH provides FREE services to job seekers and businesses and is open to the public.

Services include career exploration assistance, referrals to training programs, placement services, resume preparation and assistance, and workshops to enhance job-seeking skills and work readiness. Patrons also have access to computers, printers, photocopiers, fax machines, telephones, and various job search resource materials.

Business owners can also grow their businesses with the help of the American Job Center Hawaiʻi Business Services Team, which has experts in state resources, recruitment, and retention strategies.

The AJCH and its training programs prioritize educational and training services to veterans, unemployed or underemployed individuals, English language learners, public assistance recipients, youth, and the homeless.