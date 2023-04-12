(BIVN) – Two senate committees voted recommend the passage of a House resolution on Wednesday dealing with the future of the endangered palila bird, a native species that makes its home only on Maunakea.

House Concurrent Resolution No. 50 requests the Department of Land and Natural Resources “to provide updated statistics and facts relating to the decline of palila on Mauna Kea and investigate the factors causing the decline of the palila population.” As the resolution details, despite the eradication of sheep and goats on the higher elevations of Maunakea, the palila population continues to decline.

The Senate Committees on Water & Land and Agriculture & Environment both advanced the measure with a positive recommendation after a hearing.

From the HCR No. 50:

WHEREAS, the palila bird is a rare and critically endangered species of honeycreeper that can only be found on certain slopes of Mauna Kea in the County of Hawaii; and WHEREAS, the palila has a close ecological relationship with the native mamane tree and it relies on those trees for food and nesting; and WHEREAS, in 1979, a lawsuit was filed against the Department of Land and Natural Resources, alleging that the Department was “taking” palila for purposes of the federal Endangered Species Act by maintaining sheep and goats in the palila’s critical habitat, which included all of Mauna Kea from an elevation of six thousand feet to ten thousand feet; and WHEREAS, between 1979 and 1999, the United States District Court confirmed a mandate that the Department of Land and Natural Resources eradicate sheep and goats from the palila’s critical habitat; and WHEREAS, during that time, millions of dollars were spent on construction of fences and the eradication of sheep to comply with the order of the United States District Court; and WHEREAS, more than twenty-five thousand sheep have been eradicated, with fewer than three hundred remaining as of 2022; and WHEREAS, while efforts are made to salvage sheep meat, only about forty percent is typically recovered, leaving about sixty percent to rot or feed feral cats and mongoose, which are themselves a threat to the palila population; and WHEREAS, despite the eradication of sheep and restoration of mamane forests, only an estimated three hundred palila were counted in 2021; and WHEREAS, the routine cost of sheep eradication is expensive: in October 2022, $8,844.50 was spent to eradicate fifty-nine sheep; and WHEREAS, due to the court mandate, thousands of residents have lost access to an important source of subsistence hunting on Mauna Kea; and WHEREAS, the drastic reduction in sheep, combined with the recovery of vegetation on Mauna Kea, has resulted in an increase of vegetative fuel loads; and WHEREAS, wildfires on the slopes of Mauna Kea represent the most significant threat to palila and their habitat; and WHEREAS, recent fires have resulted in the destruction of approximately two hundred fifty acres of palila critical habitat; and WHEREAS, due to the threat of fire, the Board of Land and Natural Resources has proposed a fuel break expansion project on Mauna Kea, which will remove thirty-five acres of mature mamane, which is another example of costs resulting from the United States District Court’s mandate; and WHEREAS, despite the best efforts over the last forty years, the population of palila continues to be critically endangered; and WHEREAS, further investigations must be conducted to determine why current efforts have not resulted in recovery of the palila, and to identify new strategies to preserve this species; now, therefore, BE IT RESOLVED by the House of Representatives of the Thirty-second Legislature of the State of Hawaii, Regular Session of 2023, the Senate concurring, that the Department of Land and Natural Resources provide updated statistics and facts relating to the decline of palila on Mauna Kea; and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Department of Land and Natural Resources investigate factors resulting in the decline of palila for purposes of recommending updated strategies to preserve this species and updating the United States District Court’s sheep and goat eradication mandate; and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Department of Land and Natural Resources is requested to submit a report of its findings and recommendations, including any proposed legislation, to the Legislature no later than twenty days prior to the convening of the Regular Session of 2024; and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that a certified copy of this Concurrent Resolution be transmitted to the Chairperson of the Board of Land and Natural Resources.

From the testimony provided by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources in support of the measure: