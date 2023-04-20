

(BIVN) – A Kona couple were arrested in the Mauna Loa Estates subdivision this afternoon, after allegedly shooting at police in Captain Cook.

Earlier today, police reported 27-year old Dylan Alcain of Kailua-Kona and 35-year-old Leilani Parent “should be considered armed and extremely dangerous,” and asked the public to “call 911 immediately” if spotted.

At noon, police announced the two were taken into custody in Puna, and that no other suspects were outstanding.

This evening, the following police news release summarized the events:

A Kona couple has been arrested for attempted murder as Hawai‘i Island police continue to investigate a series of crimes over the past three days, including two burglaries, an armed car-jacking, and shooting at three officers on the morning of Thursday, April 20, 2023.

On Tuesday, April 18, police responded to two burglaries in the Kailua-Kona area (report numbers: 23-035712 and 23-037489). In the course of those investigations, 27-year-old Dylan Alcain was identified as a possible suspect and on Thursday evening, officers attempted to stop and arrest Alcain. However, Alcain got away driving a dark-colored BMW sedan with a defective headlight.

Thursday morning, April 20, around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to a break-in at a business establishment in the 73-4700 block of Kanalani Street in Kailua-Kona (Report No.: 23-038639). The glass front door to the establishment was broken and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from within. Upon review of video surveillance footage, officers observed a gray-colored BMW sedan with a female operator, later identified as 35-year-old Leilani Parent of Kailua-Kona, pull into the area and Alcain is observed getting into the passenger seat.

A little over two hours later at 4:20 a.m., a Kona patrol officer responding to a report of another break-in at an establishment in the 81-6600 block of Māmalahoa Highway in Captain Cook, observed a dark-colored BMW sedan with a defective headlight traveling away from the scene at a high rate of speed. While attempting to stop the BMW, the officer reported that an occupant from inside the BMW fired gunshots at him, striking his front windshield in two places; one on the lower passenger side, the other directly in front of the officer’s head. Miraculously, the officer was not injured.

A few minutes later, officers responding to the Rabbit Hill Road area located the BMW which fled onto Highway 11 towards Kailua-Kona. As it passed Nāpo‘opo‘o Road, an occupant of the BMW fired at another subsidized police vehicle, striking that vehicle just outside the driver-side door. As officers pursued the BMW, an occupant from inside the BMW fired an estimated six additional rounds at pursuing officers before the pursuit entered a more populated area. After weighing the risk to themselves and the community, as well as Alcain and Parent against the dangers involved in a continued high-speed police pursuit, officers made the decision to terminate the pursuit.

No officers were injured and none of the officers discharged their firearms.

At 5:10 a.m., officers received a report of an armed robbery at a residence located at the 87-3000 block Huna Kai Road (Report No.: 23-038643). A male victim reported that a man with a rifle and a female accomplice threatened him and demanded the keys to his red Ford Explorer SUV. The couple then fled the area in the SUV. A gray-colored BMW sedan was found abandoned nearby.

After an intensive manhunt, including the assistance of Puna District patrol officers, Detectives from both Area I and Area II Criminal Investigation Divisons, and the Department’s Special Response Team, Alcain and Parent were located at a Volcano residence in the 11-3800 block of 2nd Street and taken into custody shortly after 11:00 a.m. without further incident. They were arrested for first-degree attempted murder and armed robbery. Additional offenses are pending as the investigation continues.

The pair are being held at the Kealakehe Police Station Cellblock pending further investigation.

The Hawaii Police Department’s Area II Criminal Investigation Section is continuing this investigation and ask anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed any one these incidents to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 326-4646, extension 238, or donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.