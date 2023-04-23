(BIVN) – There was no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a Magnitude 7.3 earthquake in the Kermadec Islands, emergency officials said, although a possible threat existed for areas closer to the epicenter.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported that Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there was no tsunami threat following the New Zealand area quake.

A Tsunami Threat message was posted for the areas closer to the Kermadec Islands.