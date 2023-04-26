(BIVN) – A Magnitude-4.2 earthquake shook in the waters just off the Kaʻū coast of Hawaiʻi island early Wednesday evening.

The earthquake, which occurred at 4:31 p.m. HST, did not generate a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. However, some areas may have experienced shaking, the PTWC added.

According to the Did You Feel It? section of the USGS website, the earthquake was felt across Hawaiʻi island.

“The earthquake was widely felt on the Island of Hawaiʻi, with 89 felt reports in the first half-hour,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported. “Reported shaking intensity was very light (V on the Modified Mercalli scale) and little or no damage is expected.”

The HVO scientists said the earthquake is part of the seismic swarm under the Pāhala area, which has been ongoing since 2019.

“The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes,” USGS HVO said.