(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, but scientists say that earthquake rates in the summit region have increased overnight, and inflationary tilt has been measured this morning.

No active lava has been observed at Kīlauea since March 7, 2023. The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

In its daily update, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that earthquake rates in the summit region increased overnight, and “summit instruments have been tracking slightly accelerated inflationary tilt this morning.”

From the Saturday update posted at 8:51 a.m. HST:

Two HVO tiltmeters, at Uēkahuna and southwest of the summit at Sand Hill, have been tracking slightly accelerated inflationary tilt this morning. Small flurries of earthquakes have occurred irregularly beneath Halemaʻumaʻu, Keanakākoʻi Crater, and the southern margin of Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera) since April 16, and last night the rate of earthquakes in the summit region further increased. The most recent sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate of approximately 75 tonnes per day was measured on April 26.

Scientists added that no unusual activity has been noted along the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.