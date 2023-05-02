(BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi County Council Committee is set to weigh-in on the possible acquisition of a conservation easement on approximately 2.488 acres of land in Kona, known as the Historic 88 Temple Walk.

The Hōlualoa property is located in the center of the traditional Kūahewa Field System “famous for the agriculture systems of traditional Hawaiʻi,” reads the 2022 Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Program report to the Mayor, which listed the land as the #7 top priority for acquisition. “Stone features and small walls exist on property that were once used with agriculture systems to slow and channel water. This parcel was once part of the parcel makai (westward) which is still the home of the Kona Koyasan Daishiji Mission established in 1925.”

According to the Tuesday agenda of the Committee on Legislative Approvals and Acquisitions, the measure – introduced by Kona councilmember Rebecca Villegas – seeks an easement that will “provide pedestrian access to Hōlualoa Village, facilitate reconstruction of historic trails and the Shikoku Pilgrimage Monument, and expand opportunities for recreational, educational, and social activities.”

From the language of the Resolution: