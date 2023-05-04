(BIVN) – A magnitude 3.7 earthquake centered in the Puna district shook East Hawai‘i on Thursday.

The earthquake struck at 1:22 p.m. HST about 7 miles (12 km) south southeast of Fern Forest, at a depth of about 3.7 miles (5.8 km). It was located within the boundary of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

The quake was felt as a jolt as far north as Hilo and Hāmākua.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.