(BIVN) – A Magnitude-3.8 earthquake rumbled 20 miles (32 km) under the Kaʻū district of Hawaiʻi island on Sunday evening just before midnight.

The earthquake was not strong enough to generate a tsunami, and no damage from the shaking was expected.

“This deep earthquake is part of the swarm of earthquakes that has been occurring beneath the Pāhala region since 2019,” wrote the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in an information statement. “These quakes may be related to deep transport of magma in the hotspot beneath the Island of Hawaiʻi, but pose no volcanic threat to residents.”

The scientists also noted that the earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes. Neither volcano is currently erupting.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says it will continue to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.