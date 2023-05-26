(BIVN) – The Nā Leo ‘O Hawai‘i has named a new president and Chief Executive Officer to lead its Hilo-based public tv station.

Ashley Kierkiewicz, a Hawaiʻi County Councilmember, will start effective June 19, filling the position held by previous CEO Paul Horner, who resigned last year. Kierkiewicz will continue to serve on the County Council, where she represents the Puna district.

From the Nā Leo ‘O Hawai‘i news release:

The Nā Leo ‘O Hawai‘i Board of Directors has named Ashley Lehualani Kierkiewicz its new president and Chief Executive Officer. She will lead the public tv station effective June 19 and succeeds Paul Horner, who resigned last year.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected to lead Nā Leo, an important community resource,” said Kierkiewicz. “I look forward to working in partnership with the board, staff, and community to position the organization to be the island’s premier storytelling agency, advancing a creative economy, and building a cadre of content creators that showcase our island’s stories, people, culture, and potential.”

As president and CEO, Kierkiewicz will oversee all aspects of Nā Leo ‘O Hawai‘i’s operations including facilities, programming, grants, marketing, and community engagement.

“After an extensive search, we are excited to welcome Ashley as our next leader and believe she will take Na Leo to new heights,” said Mel Ventura, chair of the nonprofit’s board of directors. “Ashley’s vision, energy, and commitment to our community is infectious. She is a demonstrated leader, with the capacity and skills to convene partners, leverage resources, and bring ideas to bear.”

Kierkiewicz is a Hawai‘i Island native. She is, and will continue to serve as, a Hawai‘i County Council Member. Kierkiewicz has more than a decade of experience in communication, public relations, strategic planning, community outreach, project management, creative development, fundraising, and events coordination. She led activation of the Vibrant Hawai‘i Resilience Hubs network and co-led creation of its Economic Development Strategy and micro-investment program during the pandemic. Kierkiewicz has organized campaigns and initiatives from the ground up, including Revitalize Puna, Activate Puna, and Activate Hawai‘i Aid.

Kierkiewicz is a graduate of St. Joseph High School, and earned her BS in Political Science from the University of Hawai‘i-Hilo. For fun, Kierkiewicz enjoys running, exploring the outdoors, and cooking. She and her partner, Kaui Nakanelua, a County fire fighter, are raising their two children, Arya and Toby, in Puna.