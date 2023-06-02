Big Island Video News

Act 279 Working Group: Hawaiian Homes Lands Update
by Big Island Video News
HONOLULU - Lawmakers got an update on various Hawaiian Homes developments, including those Laʻi ʻŌpua in Kealakehe, and Puʻukapu and Lālāmilo in Waimea.

(BIVN) – The Act 279 Working Group, comprised of six state representatives, met at the Capital on Thursday to get an update from the Department of Hawaiian Homelands on the execution of the $600 million in general funds appropriated by the legislature to address the needs of the Hawaiian Homes beneficiaries.

Lawmakers got an update on various Hawaiian Homes developments, including those in Kona.

image courtesy DHHL slide presentation

Hawaii Island Representative David Tarnas also inquired about the status of development in Waimea.

image courtesy DHHL slide presentation

This story will be updated with transcriptions from the above video.