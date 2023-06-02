(BIVN) – The Kings’ Shops in Waikoloa Beach Resort is spreading the word about a new show, “Fires of Polynesia”, playing tonight and every other week on the Centerstage of the shopping center.

From a Kings’ Shops news release:

The “Fires of Polynesia” is hosted by Stephanie “Aunty Tutu” Lindsey and brother Kaleo Lindsey. They take the audience on a huakaʻi (voyage) from the flaming torches and fire fans of Tahiti, to the fire poi balls of New Zealand, volcanic fires of Hawaiʻi, and breathtaking fire knife of Samoa.

Kings’ Shops in Waikoloa Beach Resort is excited to announce the launch of its captivating new live entertainment experience, the “Fires Of Polynesia,” which debuted on Friday… The free performance, presented by Tiana Productions, is designed to showcase the strength and beauty of the dancers while wielding the hypnotic power of fire.

The Lindseys are fourth-generation Hawaiian entertainers, musicians, kumu hula and dancers. Stephanie has worked for some of the finest resorts and luʻau shows in Hawaiʻi, and is also a beloved wedding officiant. “We are delighted to be able to bring this original production to Kings’ Shops,” said Cheryl Beckley, Marketing and Local Leasing Manager. “The pandemic put our live entertainment programs on pause for a while, but now we can once again welcome visitors and residents to come and enjoy dinner, a little shopping, and a Polynesian dance show that is really something special.”

“Fires of Polynesia” plays on the first and last Fridays of each month at 7:30 p.m. on Center Stage.

