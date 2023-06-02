(BIVN) – Police are searching for three Puna men who are considered considered armed and dangerous.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the individuals who officials say “are wanted on outstanding warrants, and for questioning relative to additional on-going criminal investigations.”

Police provided this information in a Friday news release:

The wanted individuals are identified as:

Kiel Kawika Brende, age 37, of Kea‘au, who is being sought for two outstanding warrants. He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Nathanuel Angel Chow-Guzman, age 20, of Kea’au, who is being sought for four outstanding warrants, and all-points-bulletins for vehicle theft and resisting an order to stop. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Malani Donald Tavui, age 38, of Mountain View, who is being sought for an outstanding warrant, and all-points-bulletins for vehicle theft, firearms offenses, burglary, and resisting an order to stop. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these men is asked to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Police would like to remind the public that anyone who hinders the apprehension of a wanted person by providing money, transportation, weapons, disguise, or other means of avoiding discovery, apprehension, prosecution, or conviction, may be subject to the offense of hindering prosecution. First-degree hindering prosecution is a class C felony, and second-degree hindering prosecution is a misdemeanor.