(BIVN) – A State land board vote on Friday helps pave the way for the purchase and preservation of Māhokua in North Kohala.

The Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources on June 9th voted to authorize DLNR chairperson Dawn Chang to sign a Notice of Federal Participation form, required by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, as part of the Mahukona Recovery Land Acquisition agreement.

US Fish & Wildlife is providing a $4 million grant to go towards the Hawaiʻi Land Trust’s purchase of Māhukona to permanently protect 642 acres of land, once slated for high density resort and urban development use.

The land includes the culturally important Koʻa Heiau Holomoana, a treasured navigational heiau.

“There’s really a lot of significant sites here, that I just want everybody to know that this is really important,” said Hawaiʻi island BLNR member Riley Smith, who also noted that “the Sugar Shack that’s on the property is part of the transaction, too,” which is the warehouse where Nā Kālai Waʻa constructed the Makaliʻi voyaging canoe. “So, you know, there’s a lot of significance in Māhukona.”

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources submittal to the BLNR: