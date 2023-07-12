(BIVN) – The tropical depression that formed in the Eastern Pacific on Tuesday has strengthened to become Tropical Storm Calvin overnight.

As of 5 a.m. HST, Calvin was 2,875 miles east southeast of Hilo.

The storm, which is heading west towards the Central Pacific, is forecast to become a hurricane by tomorrow.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says there is “potential for tropical cyclone Calvin or its remnant low to affect the island weather during the middle part of next week.”

“Tropical Storm Calvin in the far eastern Pacific is forecast to enter the Central Pacific basin Sunday night as a Tropical Storm, then move into the far eastern portion of the offshore waters early next week,” the Hawaiʻi-based forecasters wrote on Wednesday morning. “Although confidence in any details is low being this far out in time, all interests should monitor the latest advisories issued by the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida under WMO header WTPZ33 KNHC.”

From the National Hurricane Center discussion posted on Wednesday morning: