(BIVN) – Hurricane Calvin was 1,750 miles east-southeast of Hilo at 5 a.m. on Saturday morning, moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph.

Calvin is no longer a major hurricane. With maximum sustained winds near 100 mph, Calvin is a Category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional weakening is forecast through early next week.

“The guidance is reasonably well clustered on a track near or over the Big Island of Hawaii,” the National Hurricane Center wrote on Saturday morning, “but any potential impacts will be dictated by the track details that are still quite uncertain at this time.”

Calvin is expected to cross into the Central Pacific on Sunday night, and arrive close to, or over, the main Hawaiian Islands Tuesday night and Wednesday. “Some questions remain as to the intensity, but vertical wind shear is expected to increase as it nears the islands, with Calvin on a gradual weakening trend during its closest point of approach,” Honolulu forecasters with the National Weather Service wrote early Saturday morning. “Like most systems approaching Hawaii from the E, strongest winds are expected to be in the northern semicircle.”

The National Weather Service added:

Considering typical forecast track errors, it remains too soon to be specific as to where (and what – if any) impacts occur over land, which will be highly dependent on the track. If the center were to pass N of the islands, most of the strong winds would remain offshore, with a more southerly track potentially putting the islands in a stronger wind field. As a reminder, tropical cyclones can bring the triple threat of strong winds, heavy rainfall and high surf. The forward speed of the tropical cyclone (forecast to be near 18 mph) should preclude widespread flooding impacts for an extended period of time, hence we’ve decided that a Hydrologic Outlook (ESFHFO) is not warranted, although a Flash Flood Watch (FFAHFO) may be issued for parts (or all of) the state early next week.

Ocean swells generated by Calvin are expected to begin reaching the Hawaiian Islands early next week, and are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

From the National Hurricane Center discussion at 5 a.m. HST: