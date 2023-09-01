(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has announced the appointment of the Administrator of the newly established Animal Control and Protection Agency.

Mayor Mitch Roth says Matthew Runnells – who the mayor says has over 25 years of experience in the industry, “working with various animals ranging from small domestic pets to large zoo animals” – will start on the job Friday, September 1st.

From the County of Hawaiʻi: