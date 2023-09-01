(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has announced the appointment of the Administrator of the newly established Animal Control and Protection Agency.
Mayor Mitch Roth says Matthew Runnells – who the mayor says has over 25 years of experience in the industry, “working with various animals ranging from small domestic pets to large zoo animals” – will start on the job Friday, September 1st.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
(Runnells’) extensive experience includes roles at prestigious institutions such as Brevard and Birmingham Zoos, as well as at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, where he was most recently employed.
Runnells’ comprehensive skill set extends beyond animal care, encompassing critical areas such as case management, supervision, financial management, marketing, and supply management. His proven track record is further highlighted by his successful ownership and operation of his own animal-related company for an impressive 19 years. This venture allowed him to collaborate closely with veterinarians, animal control agencies, conservancies, and animal care facilities, enriching his understanding of the multifaceted aspects of animal welfare.
“Matthew Runnells’ appointment as the Administrator of our new Animal Control and Protection Agency marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our community’s animals,” stated Mayor Mitch Roth. “His extensive experience, coupled with his genuine passion for animal care, makes him an ideal fit for this crucial role. We are confident that under his leadership, the agency will thrive and provide outstanding services to our residents.”
The County of Hawaiʻi extends its warmest welcome to Matthew Runnells as he embarks on this new chapter as the Administrator of the Animal Control and Protection Agency.
