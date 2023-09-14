(BIVN) – A one-week closure is set for James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha next week, for a planned restriping of the park’s roadway and parking areas.
One year ago, Kealoha Beach Park underwent a complete repaving of the park’s roadway and parking areas, and a new system of reverse angled parking was established throughout the park.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation announces James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha, South Hilo, will be closed from Monday, September 18, 2023, to Friday, September 22, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily for restriping of the park’s roadway and parking areas. The public is advised that this work is weather-dependent; every effort will be made to avoid delays in reopening the park.
The Department would like to that the community for their understanding during this brief closure as we work to enhance this valued recreational resource.
For more information, please call the Department of Parks and Recreation at 961-8311.
