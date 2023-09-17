(BIVN) – The eruption at the Kīlauea summit caldera was greatly decreased on Saturday, and may have paused on Sunday, pending confirmation from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in its daily update.

USGS webcams stationed around the summit area were not capturing any images of active lava as of Sunday morning.

The eruption, which began on September 10th, was greatly diminished at the start of the weekend. “Field crews observed eruptive activity greatly decrease or cease at several vents yesterday morning,” USGS HVO scientists wrote in a Saturday morning update. They added, “webcam imagery shows little or no fountaining since 7 a.m., however, intermittent spattering was seen from the westernmost large cone throughout the night. Thermal images show that lava continues to flow onto the crater floor consistent with a very low level eruption.”

Scientists also noted on Saturday that the area of active lava “has retreated even further towards the vents though numerous oozeouts of lava were visible over other parts of Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor overnight.”

The webcam that has been streaming live to YouTube during the eruption was offline for part of the day on Saturday. As of Sunday morning, the webcam was showing no visible activity at the previously erupting vents on the downdropped block.

UPDATE – (10:30 a.m.) – The USGS HVO confirmed in its Sunday update that the Kīlauea summit eruption has ended. “Lava supply to the vents on the downdropped block in Kīlauea ‘s summit caldera ceased yesterday, September 16, based upon visual and geophysical observations,” scientists wrote. “Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions have decreased to near pre-eruption background levels.” Eruptive tremor in the summit region also decreased and “returned to pre-eruption levels by 5 p.m. HST on September 16”, the USGS reported.