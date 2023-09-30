(BIVN) – A potential U.S. federal government shutdown could occur at 6:01 p.m. HST on Saturday, September 30, officials say, if an agreement is not reached in Washington.

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority said in a news release that it is “in communication with federal, state and county officials, National Park Service representatives, community partners, the visitor industry, and our Global Marketing Team on this situation as the potential federal deadline approaches.”

“We will also be providing updates to our travel partners — airlines, accommodations, ground transportation companies, activity providers, travel agents, and wholesalers, as well as to local, national and international media — to ensure the public is kept informed about travel to the Hawaiian Islands in the event a shutdown occurs,” HTA wrote.

Ahead of the possible shutdown, the National Park Service wrote that access and visitor services would be available on Sunday, Oct. 1, but beginning on Monday, Oct. 2, “all national parks would close, and visitors should expect services to be unavailable.” On Hawaiʻi island, that includes Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Puʻukoholā Heiau National Historic Site, Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park, and Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has announced a Saturday vote on a 45-day short-term spending bill.

On Friday, U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono (D, Hawaiʻi) stated that “in refusing to stand up to the most radical faction in his caucus,” Speaker McCarthy “is endangering these resources for Maui and other communities impacted by disasters across the country.”

“As we speak, the Senate is working to advance a bipartisan continuing resolution to keep government open, which includes $6 billion in disaster relief,” Senator Hirono said. “While clearly not everything we need, it is a critical down payment that will allow the federal government to continue its important work on Maui, and in other communities impacted by disaster across the country.”