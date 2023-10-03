(BIVN) – A runaway warning siren was reported on Hawaiʻi island this morning.

Emergency officials reported that there was a malfunctioning siren in a radio message issued on Tuesday, October 3.

“The Outdoor Sirens located in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates in Kaʻū at Reef Parkway have malfunctioned twice at approximately 7:30 and 9 this morning,” a Civil Defense message stated. “There is no emergency at this time.”

“Would this have been a real emergency information would be provided on what is occurring and actions to take,” the County agency said.

State and County officials are said to be investigating the cause of the malfunction.