(BIVN) – The first-ever, evening “Boo at the Zoo” will take place October 29th at the Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens.
From the Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation and Friends of the Panaʻewa Zoo:
From 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens will become a place where trick-or-treaters can safely indulge in their favorite Halloween traditions, surrounded by the enchanting atmosphere of the rainforest. Attendees can look forward to Animal Tours, Story Hour, Food Vendors, Face Painting, Puppet Shows, and a Keiki Costume Contest.
To ensure a seamless and magical experience for our ‘Boo at the Zoo’ guests, the zoo will close its gates to regular visitors at 2:00 p.m. on the event day. This will allow our team ample time to set up and ensure the grounds are hauntingly perfect.
“We’re thrilled to introduce this event to our community,” said Mindy Runnells, Zoo Administrator. “It’s more than just a trick-or-treat evening; it’s an opportunity for families to come together, experience the zoo in a unique light, and make lasting memories.”
For table rental, further information, or media inquiries, please contact Mindy Runnells at 808-959-7224.
