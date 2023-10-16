(BIVN) – A 20-year-old man was airlifted to Oʻahu after being injured in a reported assault at Honoliʻi Beach Park.

Police are investigating the incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 14, 2023.

At 2:08 a.m., Hilo patrol officers responded to the Hilo Medical Center “for a report of a male victim who had visible injuries to his head and facial area.” Police say that “due to the serious nature of the victim’s injuries, he was airlifted to the Queens Medical Center for further treatment where he is currently in stable condition.”

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation. Police say a video of the assault was posted to social media.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have witnessed it, is encouraged to contact Detective Scotty Aloy at (808) 961-2381 or scotty.aloy@hawaiicounty.gov,” police said. “Those who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.”