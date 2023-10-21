(BIVN) – A Hilo man will be sentenced in January 2024 for the murder of Noelle Buffett at an apartment complex three years ago.

During Thursday change of plea hearing, 44 year-old Davi Alvarez pleaded “No Contest” to the offense of Murder in the Second Degree for the fatal stabbing of Buffett at the Val Hala Apartment Complex in Hilo on October 31, 2020.

After the stabbing, Police located Alvarez walking on Kapiolani Street in Hilo, where he was arrested without incident.

From the latest news release from the office of the Prosecuting Attorney:

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Hilo man, 44 year-old Davi Alvarez, has pleaded “No Contest” to the offense of Murder in the Second Degree in relation to an incident that occurred on October 31, 2020 at the Val Hala Apartment Complex in Hilo. On October 19, 2023, Alvarez appeared in Hilo Circuit Court where he entered a “No Contest” plea to the charge of Murder in the Second Degree (intentionally or knowingly caused the death of Noelle Buffett on October 31, 2020). Alvarez was ordered to appear on January 11, 202(4) for sentencing. Alvarez remains in custody in lieu of $1,000,000.00 bail. Murder in the Second Degree carries a penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The Prosecuting Attorney says the case was initiated by South Hilo Patrol, and the felony investigation was led by Detective John Balberde, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Malate.