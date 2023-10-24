(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department on Tuesday provided an update on former Assistant Chief Mitchell Kanehailua Jr., who was arrested for violating a restraining order following a domestic dispute early Sunday morning.

The news release included information on the charges, as well as a police photo of the retired Kanehailua, taken after his arrest.

After conferring with the Department of the Attorney General, police say Kanehailua was charged on Monday evening, October 23, with the following offenses and his bail was set at $9,000:

Violation of a protective order

First-degree attempted burglary

Third-degree assault

Third-degree attempted assault

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At around 5:14 a.m. on Sunday, Kona patrol officers responded to a possible domestic dispute in the 73-4000 block of Hawai‘i Belt Road in Kailua-Kona. Responding officers contacted the 41-year-old female victim who reported a violation of a protective order. The woman reported that her ex-boyfriend, Kanehailua Jr., entered onto her property and attempted to gain access into her residence. Kanehailua Jr. was then contacted outside the victim’s residence by a 47-year-old female witness/victim, who he unsuccessfully attempted to strike. Shortly after, he was contacted by several male parties and detained pending officers’ arrival. Kanehailua Jr. was initially placed under arrest for the violation of the order of protection and harassment.

A hearing in the matter was scheduled for Tuesday, October 24, in Kona District Court.